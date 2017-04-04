Gibraltar says Spanish navy ship entered its waters: incursion or routine?

MADRID—The British territory of Gibraltar said a Spanish navy patrol ship entered its waters Tuesday amid the simmering tensions between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar’s future after Brexit.The territory’s government announced the alleged incursion by the Spanish ship Infanta Cristina on its official Twitter account. It also posted a short video of the corvette.Spain, which has for centuries demanded a return of sovereignty over the enclave on its southern tip, doesn’t recognize Gibraltar’s territorial waters.Read more: Dispute over Gibraltar escalates into war of words in BritainArticle Continued BelowSpain takes strong stance on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit futureBritain risks losing Gibraltar over BrexitA Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said the Infanta Cristina was conducting a routine patrol in Spanish waters.