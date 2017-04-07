Gig economy will one day make us eat bitterness: Mallick

When is a job not a job? When is it a gig? When will all jobs be gigs?The gig economy spreads internationally like butter on toast. Ask Foodora, Roadie, Grubhub, Saucey or Favor, all delivery services with cutesy names and very few employees. Ask Deliveroo, invented in 2013 in London by an American investment banker and now operating in 140 cities in 12 countries.Will Shu wanted food delivered when he worked late nights at Morgan Stanley, but London couldn’t live up to New York standards. Deliveroo! Shu raised nearly US$500 million from investors, as reported by The Guardian, a newspaper that regularly and politely asks readers for donations lest it have to build a paywall that shuts out poor readers, such as Deliveroo “riders.”People who worship the god of cheap will not buy journalism or cook food or go to a restaurant. They value speed above all. The gig economy chips away at other people’s benefits, pay, delivery charges. It works beautifully up to a point, when companies cut costs so hard that they find themselves sanding through wood.In small ways, jobs may increasingly resemble those of Deliveroo “independent suppliers.” The Guardian published a list on Wednesday of Deliveroo managers’ vocabulary dos and don’ts. The intent is to keep cyclists and drivers as “self-employed contractors,” not employees, so it can pay a pittance.Article Continued BelowAccording to Deliveroo, a courier is not a courier, but an “independent supplier.” He is not an “employee, worker, staff member or team member,” because he was not hired; he was onboarded at a “supply centre.” He works “with” Deliveroo, not for Deliveroo, as part of the “Roo community.”He doesn’t start a shift; he logs in. He doesn’t earn wages, salary or pay; he operates on a “fee-per-delivery payment system” that “allows [him] to earn more at busy times.”Deliveroo riders are fighting back, and may win because even Theresa May’s Conservative government sees it’s losing revenue here. Gig workers don’t earn much, don’t pay much tax and can buy very little. The government wants the self-employed to pay in, so that one day they’ll have pensions based on their employment history, which Deliveroo calls non-existent.