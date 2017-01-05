Giorgio Mammoliti, Ron Moeser top list of worst council attendance

Councillor Ron Moeser and recent thorn-in-Mayor-John-Tory’s-side Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti were the most absent from their council seats in 2016.The Star analyzed voting records for city council — the one meeting where all 45 members are required to attend — to determine how often Tory and councillors were absent.“I am there for all the important votes and to make sure that the interests of my community are protected,” Mammoliti (Ward 7 York West) wrote the Star in an email. “Spending never-ending hours listening to endless rants from councillors pushing a socialist downtown pet project agenda on a dysfunctional council is indeed a Herculean task.” Apart from Moeser, who was diagnosed with cancer in March, Mammoliti (Ward 7 York West) was missing in action more often than his colleagues — absent for 38.8 per cent of the votes. That was a slight improvement over his 2015 attendance when he missed 40.8 per cent of the votes.Mammoliti missed two important votes on the rehabilitation of the Gardiner in March and December, despite his recent vocal concerns over the possibility of tolling the expressway and stated change of heart over the decision to rebuild the eastern section.Article Continued BelowHe also missed votes on the city’s transit network plan, poverty reduction strategy and affordable housing. He did not respond to a follow-up question on whether he considered those votes important.Mammoliti appears to have been absent for the entire first, two-day session of council in February, missed a special meeting on contract negotiations with city workers later that month, missed most of a three-day meeting in March, most of a day in July, and other votes during meetings he otherwise was present for.The councillor’s phone bills, filed publicly with his office expenses, show he was travelling internationally during the first meeting in February.

