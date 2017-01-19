Girl Scouts under fire for decision to march at Trumps inauguration

WASHINGTON—Since George Washington took his oath of office in New York on April 20, 1789, America has held an inaugural parade celebrating the peaceful transition of power upon which the country is founded.For more than a century, some lucky members of the Nation’s Capital council of the Girl Scouts of America have marched in that parade, alongside members of organizations from across the country.It doesn’t appear the Girl Scouts have ever been scrutinized for its participation. But, with President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, the organization has come under fire for its (quadrennial, expected) decision to have 75 Girl Scouts march in the parade.Many of its critics claim the girls should not march considering Trump’s recorded comments about women and vice president-elect Mike Pence’s strong anti-abortion views.“The news that the Girl Scouts are sending a contingent to participate in Donald Trump’s inauguration filled me with real rage,” former Girl Scout Jean Hannah Edelstein wrote in the Guardian, adding, “Yes, it’s a tradition: they’ve marched at inauguration for decades. But does tradition justify collaboration with an administration that promises to oppress the young women it’s supposed to serve?”Article Continued BelowIn Jezebel, Megan Reynolds wrote, “It’s upsetting that the Girl Scouts would willingly participate in an event that supports a man who enjoys the unique distinction of being sued for defamation by a woman who claims he allegedly sexually assaulted her while also waiting to assume the highest office in the country in a matter of days.”“Attending this inauguration, as if everything is normal, sends a dangerous and damaging message to young Girl Scouts about what sort of behaviour is acceptable,” wrote Elizabeth Strassner in Bustle.Even some leaders within the Girl Scouts have expressed displeasure with the decision.