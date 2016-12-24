Gisele Bundchen Baby Bump? Images From Brazil Photo Shoot Spark Questions

Is Gisele Bundchen rocking a baby bump again? Images of the supermodel from a recent photo shoot in Brazil are causing some people to ask if she is pregnant with her third child. “Can’t ignore the obvious… Gisele Bundchen had a pretty obvious bump during a modeling shoot in Brazil earlier this month — begging the question… preggo???” TMZ asks in an article speculating on the possibility. TMZ notes that Bundchen and her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, seemed particularly intimate during a recent trip abroad. “Gisele and Tom Brady were extra touchy-feely during a DeflateGate vacation to Italy back in September… back when G’s belly was its typical flat self,” TMZ says, adding, “So, could baby #3 be on the way for the 36-year-old supermodel… or was it just a big lunch?” Yeah, if it is a baby bump, it’s an awfully modest one. Gisele Bundchen is still incredibly fit either way. As TMZ acknowledges, the “bump” seen in the photos could possibly just be a “food baby.” Gisele Bundchen was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2000 to 2007. In 2007 she ranked No. 1 on Forbes‘ list of The Top Earning Models in the World. Bundchen earned $33 million for modeling that year, “more than triple the $9 million banked by Kate Moss, who came in second,” Forbes pointed out. Bundchen and Tom Brady began dating in 2006 after they were set up on a blind date, according to a report by E! News‘ McKenna Aiello. Brady was already a three-time Super Bowl champ at the time. Gisele told British Vogue it was love at first sight, according to the E! News report. “I knew Tom was the one straightaway,” Bundchen said. “I could see it in his eyes that he was a man with integrity who believes in the same things I do.” The couple married in February of 2009. The 36-year-old Bundchen has two children, Benjamin and Vivian, with Brady. Benjamin is six years old and Vivian is three years old. Brady, 39, also has a nine-year-old son, Jack, with actress and model Bridgette Moynahan. Bundchen and Brady are, of course, used to being in the spotlight. But there children and family life often attract a lot of attention as well. The most minor details from their family life often make the news. This past Halloween, for instance, Bundchen made headlines by mentioning that she had given away all of her children’s trick-or-treating candy. “We don’t really have that a kind of sugar in our house,” Bundchen told People magazine. “I let them try one (piece), but they really only had one bite and then they didn’t want it anymore.” It appears her kids were perfectly happy with letting other children have the candy instead. “So I told them if they didn’t like it I was going to give it away to other kids and they actually let me give their candy away,” Bundchen said. In September, Brady discussed the possibility of having more children with E! News‘ Zach Johnson and Jennifer Cooper. While he didn’t rule out the possibility of more children, he didn’t hint that they were planning on having more any time soon either. He said he ultimately defers to Gisele on the matter. “It’s usually up to your wife, isn’t it?” Brady said. “It’s kind of up to [her]. I never rule anything out.” Gisele Bündchen’s Baby Bump In Question https://t.co/TFL8iKh8Ue pic.twitter.com/ShT1Ffp83w — Hollywood Holler (@HollywoodHoller) December 23, 2016 Whether or not Gisele Bundchen is sporting a baby bump — again — remains to be seen. But it’s easy to imagine that the supermodel and her NFL hubby have their hands full with their two children and Brady’s son. That’s enough to keep any parents, no matter how successful, busy on the home front. [Featured image by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images]

