Giving birth alone and far from home

THUNDER BAY, ONT.—Though Lillian Slipperjack lives in a small fly-in reserve surrounded by forest, she never felt more isolated than when she had to travel to the nearest city to give birth.“I was scared and wishing someone was with me,” said Slipperjack, 35, of Fort Hope. “I would have brought my mom. She would have talked me through the birth.”Slipperjack is only one of many indigenous women in Ontario to make such a journey alone because Health Canada denies their doctors’ requests to fund the travel of a loved one to assist with the labour. The denied service is seen by moms and health-care professionals as confusing, seemingly arbitrary and unfair.Slipperjack, a mother of seven, has previously been approved and denied escorts when relocating to cities like Thunder Bay for birth. “The sad thing is that I got used to being alone in the delivery room. Nobody should have to feel like that.”After repeated questioning, Health Canada told the Star that although high-risk pregnancies may justify an escort, low-risk ones do not. Article Continued BelowDoctors and maternal health experts, including the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, are calling for Health Canada to extend escort coverage to all women who have to relocate for birth, not just for those who are high-risk.“Health Canada’s transport policy of not funding a support person to accompany a person in labour is decades old,” said SOGC midwifery representative Lisa Morgan. “Yet we’ve allowed it to happen for a very long time knowing that it didn’t work well for any of us for even a few days.”One of seven standard labour rooms at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Around 1,500 babies a year are born at the hospital. Lillian Slipperjack gave birth to her son, Owen, at this hospital. (Michael Robinson/For the toronto star) Morgan said that even during Toronto’s 2003 SARS outbreak, when a no-escort policy for pregnant women was designed to prevent further spread of the virus, health officials quickly found it unworkable.

