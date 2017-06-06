GO Transit considers random drug testing for employees

Metrolinx is considering subjecting workers who operate GO Transit and the Union Pearson Express (UPX) to random drug and alcohol tests.The TTC began random spot checks of its workers in “safety-sensitive” positions last month in a move that provoked fierce pushback from the transit workers’ union.Metrolinx, the provincial agency in charge of GO Transit bus and rail lines as well as the UPX airport train service, confirmed it is mulling a policy of its own.According to Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, the agency formed a committee of lawyers and human resources staff last year to study the potentially thorny issue.Aikins said Metrolinx has an excellent safety record but that random testing “could make your system even safer.”Article Continued Below“Some of our positions are driving trains, they’re driving buses on highways fast, with lots of customers, so there is a high risk associated with their job if they aren’t fit for duty,” she said.The implementation of any testing policy would likely be complicated by the makeup of Metrolinx’s workforce.The agency directly employs about 870 GO bus drivers, but the more than 850 people who operate UPX and GO train service work for Bombardier, which is under contract to Metrolinx.