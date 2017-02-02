GO Transit has paid riders nearly $4 million for delays over three years

GO Transit has given its customers almost $4 million worth of refunds for delayed trains over the past three years, the Star has learned. And while the transit agency cut down on the amount it paid out in 2016 compared to the year before, GO issued about $300,000 more in rebates last year than it did in 2014. The numbers were provided by Metrolinx, the provincial agency that oversees GO Transit. According to Metrolinx Chief Operating Officer Greg Percy, it’s uncommon for transit agencies to offer a money-back guarantee, and the agency likely wouldn’t have proposed the idea if the government of former premier Dalton McGuinty hadn’t imposed it on the organization. But he asserted that since its adoption in late 2012, the service guarantee policy has become an important part of the mandate of the agency, which carries more than 215,000 rail passengers every weekday. Article Continued Below“It does keep us to a high bar, and it is part of servicing our passenger charter, which we take extremely seriously,” Percy said. He stated that Metrolinx is always working to reduce delays, by taking steps like upgrading its signals and switches and buying new vehicles. “I’m never happy with our on-time performance,” he said. “It’s like chasing a carrot. We’re always trying to improve.” Michael Harris, the MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga and the Ontario PC party’s transportation critic, said he doesn’t oppose the refund policy, but he believes the number of delays is unacceptable.