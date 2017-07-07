Going around Trump on trade, Trudeau will be first Canadian PM to address U.S. governors meeting

WASHINGTON—Seeking influence with U.S. leaders who are not President Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau will be the first Canadian prime minister to deliver a speech to a major conference of American state governors.Trudeau will give the keynote address at the National Governors Association meeting in Providence, Rhode Island next Friday, just over a month before the expected launch of North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiation talks.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpTrudeau’s address will focus on trade, his government said in a news release, and he “will also emphasize the importance of the Canada-U.S. partnership in cross-border security and the potential for common solutions on climate change.”The address is part of Trudeau’s effort to build relationships with U.S. leaders outside of Trump’s administration. On the whole, state governors are far more pro-NAFTA than Trump, who calls the deal a “catastrophe.” Article Continued BelowFormer diplomat Colin Robertson called the speech a “smart tactic” that can only help Canada in NAFTA talks. Canada is the top export market for most of the states Trump won, he noted, and governors are “very conscious about trade and jobs generated by trade.”“We are seeing governors talking about the importance of Canada-U.S. trade to their states,” Robertson said.While Canadian federal governments have long pursued ties with U.S. state governments, Trudeau, confronted with a president skeptical of multilateral pacts and the international order more generally, has made sub-presidential connections a greater priority than his predecessors.