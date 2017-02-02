Goodale speaks with The Star on illegal CSIS metadata program

The Star spoke to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale about what steps he has taken after a Federal Court justice ruled CSIS’s metadata program was illegal:CSIS cannot discern, apparently, how many Canadians were scooped up in this unlawful metadata program. What’s your reaction to that? Do you accept that they cannot isolate how many Canadians were affected by this?Well, as you know, we’ve completely accepted the decision of the Federal Court. And that’s why we didn’t appeal it, and that’s why I’ve asked the (Security Intelligence Review Committee, or SIRC) to oversee the fencing off and the control of the associated data. And I will certainly be interested in SIRC’s assessment of the situation.Based on that, I think we’ll be able to see a way forward to properly deal with the situation and totally respond to the instructions of the court. But at the moment, SIRC is in charge of the material, and I’m waiting for their further advice.I am assured that CSIS is co-operating fully with SIRC, which of course is critical to ensure compliance with the court.Article Continued BelowRead more:Goodale orders review into illegal CSIS metadata programThe director of CSIS, Michel Coulombe, is on the record saying the program is effective, efficient, it’s valuable, and if it was up with him he’d keep it going. Where do you come down on that? It’s suspended for now, but is this something that Canadians might expect to see again in the future?Well, I’ll wait to hear the opinion of SIRC before we move along. This is a complex subject matter, and it’s one that obviously cause the Federal Court considerable anxiety. And I take the Federal Court’s adjudication on this matter very seriously.