Google created a chip that even Google didnt fully grasp

Google created a new chip to allow touchless interaction with smartphones. But researchers at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland stumbled upon an unexpected use: it can be used to identify objects that it touches.The intentionGoogle created the Soli chip for smartphones so that the devices can recognize fine finger gestures from a distance. It means you could interact with the phone without touching the screen. The chip sends out radar signals and processes the information that bounces back from the movement of your fingers in the air so it knows if you are miming a tap on an icon or a swipe across your screen.How it works Inside the chip is an antenna device with four transmitting units and two receiving units. Each transmitting unit fires up and emits a signal in a particular part of the frequency range, from 57 to 60 GHz, then shuts off and the next one turns on, and so on. When the signal hits an object, part of the signal is scattered from the front of the object, other parts are reflected from the inside and still others reflected from the back of the object. Those return signals are captured by Soli. Article Continued BelowAn accidental discovery The Prof. Aaron Quigley, chair of human computer interaction at St. Andrews, says the university was one of 40 institutions to receive a Soli alpha development kit from Google in October. The kit, about the size of a pack of playing cards, contains the chip and around it, circuitry and hardware to collect the data and process it. At first, his team of two student researchers used the kit to try to measure wrist movement in the air. But when one of them placed their wrist right on the kit, they realized that if they sampled the return radar signals hundreds of time, the pattern was unique enough to identify a wrist, and inanimate objects.RadarCat is born

