Google creates $4M crisis fund for immigrant rights

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—Google has created a crisis fund that could raise up to $4 million (U.S.) for four immigrant rights organizations.Google has confirmed a USA Today report that it is funding an initial $2 million for the fund that can be matched with up to $2 million in donations from employees. The money will go toward the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, the International Rescue Committee and the UN Refugee Agency.Company executives are also donating separately to the effort.Google says in a statement that it's concerned about the impact U.S. President Donald Trump's order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations will have on the company's employees and their families.The ACLU said it has received more than 350,000 online donations totalling $24 million since Saturday morning. The non-profit organization that aims to protect individuals' rights and liberties guaranteed in the Constitution typically raises about $4 million online in a year, according to Executive Director Anthony Romero."It's really clear that this is a different type of moment," Romero said. "People want to know what they can do. They want to be deployed as protagonists in this fight. It's not a spectator sport."Here's a look at the ACLU's fight with the Trump administration, by the numbers:— The ACLU now has 1 million members. Its membership has doubled since the election. "People understand the threats the Trump administration poses and they are willing to take action to fight those threats," Romero said. "They don't just want to write a check and be done with it."