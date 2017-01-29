Google Speaks Out Against Trump's Immigration Orders

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed his disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent action against immigrants and refugees. Many organizations and groups have protested President Trump’s decision to sign the executive order on Friday, temporarily barring immigrants (from seven Muslim countries) and refugees from entering the country. President Trump said that this particular order was designed to prohibit radical terrorists from entering the United States. But the decision also consequently puts a temporary blanket ban for any refugee trying to enter the United States of America. Sundar Pichai wrote a note to his employees on Friday regarding the matter. “It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues. We’ve always made our view on immigration issues known publicly and will continue to do so.” Trump says that his latest order will prohibit radical terrorists from entering the country. [Image by Praziz/Shutterstock] Apparently Sundar isn’t the only one in Google who disapproves of Trump’s orders. Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google and current president of Alphabet, was spotted in San Francisco protesting U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration action on Saturday night. Verge reportedly tried to get a comment from Sergey regarding his protest, but the Google co-founder said that he was attending the protest “in a personal capacity” and wouldn’t be making any comments at the time. Just ran into Sergey Brin at #SFO too – same story: here in a personal capacity, not giving comment. Wish he had! https://t.co/BjfML9iwYf — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) January 29, 2017 Forbes magazine’s Ryan Mac also caught Brin while he was protesting. Brin reportedly opened up more to Mac, telling him that he was protesting Trump’s decision because he considers himself to be a refugee too. “I’m here because I’m a refugee.” Google cofounder Sergey Brin at SFO protest: “I’m here because I’m a refugee.” (Photo from Matt Kang/Forbes) pic.twitter.com/GwhsSwDPLT — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) January 29, 2017 Brin’s family emigrated from the Soviet Union to the United States in 1979 after repeatedly facing a lot of discrimination from the Communist Party for being Jewish. Google has expressed concerns over how President Trump’s orders could affect its employees. A Google spokeswoman made a statement regarding the matter. “We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that create barriers to bringing great talent to the U.S. We’ll continue to make our views on these issues known to leaders in Washington and elsewhere.” Trump’s decision has faced a lot of backlash from leaders of the tech industry, with the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lyft CEO Logan Green, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, among others, expressing their disapproval of President Trump’s Refugee Ban and Immigration Restriction. Google co-founder and Alphabet President Sergey Brin was spotted protesting against the decision at San Francisco Airport on Saturday night. President Donald Trump signed the controversial order on Friday, January 27. [Image by Pool/Getty Images] Trump signed the decision to indefinitely bar all Syrian Refugees from entering the U.S. He also put a 120-day bar on refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. No visa will be issued to citizens of these Muslim-majority countries for the next 30 days. Trump called this decision “a measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of America,” explicitly specifying, “We don’t want them here.” Trump paid homage to the victims of the September 11 attacks, dedicating this decision to them. “We don’t want to admit the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those that support our country and love, deeply, our people.” I promise that our administration will ALWAYS have your back. We will ALWAYS be with you! pic.twitter.com/D0aOWhOH4X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017 President Trump also signed an executive order on Friday for rebuilding the military, according to Trump, “to build new planes, new ships, tools and resources.” Trump justified his decision with the following statement. “As we prepare our budget request for Congress, our military strength will be questioned by no one and neither will our dedication to peace. And we do want peace.” [Featured Image by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images]