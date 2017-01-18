Got a question about the law? Theres a site for that . . . .

What can happen if I’m behind in my rent?Can I sue my former employer in court?What happens if I call the police about my abusive partner?What are my rights if the police approach me and ask questions?A new website called stepstojustice.ca has the answers. Article Continued Below“It’s sort of like an FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) of law,” says Paul Schabas, the treasurer of the Law Society of Upper Canada. “It’s a great resource, especially when you know you are getting answers from reputable institutions in the justice system.”The website, which launches Wednesday, is the work of Community Legal Education Ontario, in conjunction with the Ministry of the Attorney General, the Law Society of Upper Canada, Legal Aid Ontario, the courts and community legal clinics across the province. “What has happened over the last decade or so is that more and more information about people’s legal rights has become available online,” says Julie Mathews, the executive director of CLEO.