Governments plans aimed at preventing anti-globalization backlash, Trudeau says

OTTAWA—Justin Trudeau says his government’s focus on bolstering the middle class is aimed at insulating Canada from the kind of populist rage that is fuelling political upheaval elsewhere around the globe.And affordable housing will be central to his approach in the coming year.In a year-end roundtable interview with The Canadian Press, the prime minister acknowledged that Canadians are not immune to the anxiety that is fuelling anti-globalization, anti-trade, anti-immigration and anti-government sentiment around the world.Among other things, he said, Canadians are worried about job security, retirement security, and their children’s economic prospects.Trudeau said that feeling of anxiety is not unique to Canada, pointing to Britain’s impending departure from the European Union, the rise of populist and nationalist parties in Europe, and the turn that the American election took.Article Continued BelowThe key to preventing that rage from boiling over here as it has elsewhere, Trudeau said, is to ensure that middle class Canadians feel they’re getting a fair share of the benefits from economic growth.“In the choices we’re making, that’s the direction we’re taking and it’s a little bit heading off some of the issues being faced around the world right now where there is a lashing out at institutions for having failed. And what we see is when people lash out at policies that create growth, and you eliminate growth, not only do the wealthy suffer, but everyone else suffers even more.“So there’s a careful line we’re trying to walk to demonstrate that growth that includes the middle class is really the only way to get out of this challenging context around globalization that we’re facing.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx