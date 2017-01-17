Grassy Narrows First Nation wants to test mill area for mercury contamination

The chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation is requesting access to the site of the old Dryden paper mill so that he can bring his own experts to test an area where contaminated soil was recently found.“This site and surrounding areas need to be tested immediately so that we can . . . assess the extent of the contamination,” Chief Simon Fobister Sr. wrote in a letter addressed to Ontario’s environment minister and Domtar, the company that now owns the land. “It is critical that our First Nation lead those studies so that we may trust in the results.”Meanwhile, federal New Democrat MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay) has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointing out the Star’s recent investigation that found the contaminated soil near the mill, and asking the prime minister to meet with Grassy Narrows leaders and commit to cleaning up the mercury.Until now, much of the pressure to do something about the mercury problem in Grassy Narrows has been directed at the provincial government. The site of the old mill, Grassy Narrows and the affected part of the English-Wabigoon River system are all in northwestern Ontario. The federal government, however, has a responsibility for the health and well-being of indigenous people in Canada, advocates say.“The community of Grassy Narrows has written to you three times over the past year to no response,” Angus says in his letter to Trudeau. “Your government’s disinterest (in) this social environmental catastrophe is truly shocking.” In March, May and September of last year, Grassy Narrows leaders invited Trudeau to come to their community and announce a cleanup.Article Continued BelowBoth Fobister’s request for site access and Angus’s letter to Trudeau were sent after it was revealed Friday that the Star and volunteers from an environmental group dug holes in a clearing behind the old paper mill in Dryden and found significantly higher-than-normal levels of mercury — nearly 80 times the level expected to be found in soil from that region of the province.A Domtar spokesperson did not answer questions from the Star but said the company had responded to the chief directly. The Star obtained a copy of that letter, which says that if the province decides additional site testing is necessary, “a representative” from Grassy Narrows will be invited to “accompany and observe” the environment ministry’s work.The samples were taken from an area circled on a map by retired mill worker Kas Glowacki, who said that in 1972 he was part of a group of workers who “haphazardly” dumped drums filled with salt and mercury into a pit behind the mill.

