Green group takes aim at Scarborough privatization trash talk

An environmental group is urging Toronto council to trash any thoughts of contracting out garbage collection in Scarborough.In a report to be released Friday, Toronto Environmental Alliance notes that diversion of waste from landfill to recycling streams has been higher in the east half of Toronto, where city workers still pick up trash, than in the west end, where two private companies have collection contracts."Scarborough has the highest waste-diversion rate in Toronto and it's four per cent higher than Etobicoke," the report states."As Toronto's landfill is reaching capacity and garbage fees are increasing, we know that now, more than ever, diversion rates must go up."Since it takes five years to increase the city's diversion rate by 4 per cent, it's clearly a significant number."In Etobicoke, where garbage was contracted out in 1995, diversion rates between 2013 and 2015 ranged from 57 to 59 per cent, according to city figures.In Scarborough, where city workers fill the trucks, the rates were 62 to 63 per cent.The city has a multi-pronged plan to try to reach 70-per-cent diversion city-wide.