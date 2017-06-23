Grenfell Tower fire a warning for Toronto on housing crisis: Micallef

The first glimpse of Grenfell Tower was the most awful thing I’ve seen in person. Shocking. Evil. Seemingly unreal, like the set of a disaster film: a burnt and blackened residential tower rising into a beautiful blue sky in a most tranquil part of London.I was in London by coincidence last week, arriving a day after the fire that incinerated the tower and has left at least 79 dead. London is a city that’s been dealing with what seems near weekly attacks, and this one was on a catastrophic scale, not due to an outside threat or domestic terrorist, but rather a home-grown political and policy disaster.Located in the north corner of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, the wealthiest of London’s 33 boroughs, Grenfell is a high-rise tower on a small public housing estate tucked in between expensive homes.Closer to the police perimeter around Grenfell, posters of missing children and adults appeared, pasted to walls and poles. Then there were memorials: messages written on Post-it notes and banks of flowers many dozens deep. Other messages demanded “Justice 4 Grenfell” and listed the long-ignored complaints local residents had made to both the building management and the Kensington council government.“London stay strong & stay united. May those souls rest,” read one message written on the pillars of the Westway, London’s Gardiner-like elevated highway that runs nearby. The neighbourhood is a geography of utter sadness, with hundreds of people standing around the periphery, some crying, reading memorials or just staring at the tower. People had to come see it for themselves.Article Continued BelowGrenfell is the Triangle Shirtwaist fire of the housing crisis cities like London and Toronto are enduring, where even people who identify as “middle class” have difficultly finding decent housing. That 1911 New York City factory fire killed 146 garment workers and led to major fire safety and worker rights reforms. Suddenly the wider public saw there was a problem, and change came quickly. Similarly, the 1960 Hoggs Hollow tunnel fire that killed five construction workers in Toronto led to changes to Ontario labour laws.Emergency services members work on the middle floors of the charred remains of the Grenfell Tower block in London on June 17, in the wake of the June 14 fire that left at least 79 people dead. Combustible cladding has been found in a number of publicly-owned tower blocks in Britain following emergency checks after the devastating blaze. (TOLGA AKMEN / AFP/GETTY IMAGES File Photo) “As an architect your primary responsibility is that buildings are safe for inhabitants, and changes will come from this,” Graeme Stewart, a principal at Toronto’s ERA Architects, said referring to the Grenfell fire. “The Great Fire of London [in 1666] instituted huge changes, like fire walls.”Stewart was in London to speak at a forum on “Estate Regeneration” organized by Urban Design London, a non-profit agency that works closely with Transport for London, the city’s massive authority responsible for both roads and public transit, and the local borough governments, which build and maintain public housing. He was there to talk about Tower Renewal, a program that aims to rehabilitate our aging stock of residential towers. Toronto has more than 1,000 of them, many built during the same era as Grenfell, and around a million people live in towers across the GTA as well. The project was adopted by the City of Toronto and is spreading to other Canadian cities.