GTA school boards to review Indigenous team names, mascots and logos

Ontario’s deputy minister of education is asking schools to take a hard look at their use of indigenous symbols, according to a memo to the directors of education obtained by the Star.The memo asks the directors to collaborate with indigenous community leaders and students to review all school team names, logos and mascots. If any are deemed offensive, they should “determine the appropriate steps forward to ensure safe and inclusive schools.” “It’s a very important step that we’ve taken this week,” Education Minister Mitzie Hunter told the Star.“I do want to be clear that, from the ministry’s perspective, we won’t tolerate any form of discrimination in schools. We want our schools to be safe and accepting and inclusive places for all.”Hunter wrote a letter to the chairs of the boards of education this week asking them to “show leadership on this issue and ask for measures to address anything that could be considered offensive in (their) board.” Article Continued BelowThe move, she said, was prompted by concern for student well-being and a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action. A number of GTA school boards say they have already undertaken the process outlined in the memo. A Toronto District School Board spokesperson, Ryan Bird, said the TDSB “no longer has any indigenous team names, logos, or mascots” and that “no further steps are required.”Among the changes in recent years, Runnymede CI changed its team name from the Redmen to the Ravens in 1994 while David and Mary Thomson CI’s team changed from the Redmen to the Titans during the 2004-05 school year.