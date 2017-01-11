Guantanamo turns 15 with just 55 prisoners left and Trump on the way

MIAMI—The looming presidency of Donald Trump has created a deep sense of uncertainty for inmates at Guantanamo on the 15th anniversary of the arrival of the first prisoners at the U.S. base in Cuba.Nineteen of the remaining 55 prisoners are cleared for release and could be freed in the final days of Barack Obama’s presidency, part of an effort to shrink the prison since the administration couldn’t close it on his watch.But those left behind will face the future under Trump, who has said he wants to keep Guantanamo open and recently called on Obama to halt releases.“There is a great deal of anxiety and fear,” said Pardiss Kebriaei, a lawyer with the Center for constitutional Rights, a New York-based organization that represents five prisoners.That backdrop has given a feeling of urgency to anti-Guantanamo demonstrations scheduled for Wednesday’s anniversary in London, Los Angeles and Washington, featuring activists in the orange prison jumpsuits that came to symbolize the detention centre though now they are typically worn only by a handful of detainees who have violated detention centre rules and are on “disciplinary status.”Article Continued BelowIn Washington, human rights groups, including Amnesty International USA, plan to rally at the Supreme Court and then march to the Senate as they demand Obama use his executive powers to override congressional restrictions on moving detainees to the U.S. and close the detention centre before Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, an unlikely prospect given it would face legal challenges and could be reversed once Trump takes office.“We want to see everyone in Guantanamo charged and fairly tried or released,” said Elizabeth Beavers, senior campaigner with Amnesty. “That’s what we see as the only lawful disposition.”The U.S. began using its military base on southeast Cuba’s isolated, rocky coast to hold prisoners captured during the Afghanistan invasion, bringing the first planeload on Jan. 11, 2002, and reaching a peak 18 months later of nearly 680. There were 242 prisoners left when Obama took office in 2009, pledging to close what became a source of international criticism over the mistreatment of detainees and the notion of holding people indefinitely, most without charge.

