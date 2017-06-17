Is the Middle East about to be set ablaze again?Great wars rarely begin in the full glare of daylight. They often start in the dark, in the dead of night, when few people are able to see the danger.But there is genuine danger now in the showdown underway in the Gulf, and Qatar’s groundbreaking Al Jazeera news network is emerging as the real target.With the initial blessing of Donald Trump, several Arab nations led by Saudi Arabia announced a blockade of the tiny Gulf state of Qatar on June 5. They severed diplomatic ties, accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism and being sympathetic to Saudi Arabia’s despised rival, Iran.But much of their anger is being directed at Al Jazeera, whose satellite news service has been a source of irritation to Gulf and Arab rulers since its creation in 1996. They want Al Jazeera closed down.Article Continued BelowFor decades, Al Jazeera’s journalism has tried to live up its credo as “the voice of the voiceless” by examining the Gulf monarchies and secular Arab dictatorships such as Hosni Mubarak’s Egypt.In a region where censorship was the accepted norm, Al Jazeera challenged the establishment elites and, for the first time, brought a wide diversity of perspectives into Arab living rooms. This included radical and Islamist voices, as well as viewpoints from Israel.In the growing struggle against Arab dictatorships — particularly during the Arab Spring of 2010-11 — the network gave considerable voice to the Muslim Brotherhood and other popular movements.