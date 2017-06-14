Toronto police say a gun found Tuesday in a backyard of a west-end house may have been used in the shooting death of a Hamilton man this spring.A black Nike hoodie and a Gucci bag found in the same yard on Bowie Ave. are also believed related to the shooting of Leonard Pinnock, Det. Sgt. Joyce Schertzer told a news conference Wednesday.Pinnock, 33, was sitting in his car in a parking lot at Dufferin St. and Bowie Ave. on April 22 when he was shot to death.Police have released video that shows two gunmen run up to Pinnock’s car and open fire.The video shows one of the gunmen wearing a hoodie and carrying a bag. Investigators believe those items are the ones found where the gun was discovered by a homeowner cleaning their backyard, Schertzer said. Article Continued BelowAlthough the 9 mm semi-automatic handgun looks decrepit, Schertzer said it proved to be fully functional when the homeowner who found it accidently fired it. The shot hit a typewriter in the garage but no one was hurt, she said.The gun is now being processed for fingerprints and other testing.Schertzer said one of the questions investigators still have is whether Pinnock’s shooting was a case of mistaken identity.