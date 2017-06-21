Gunman who shot Scalise, four others in Virginia acted alone, FBI says

WASHINGTON—A gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field, the FBI said Wednesday.Tim Slater, the special agent in charge of the Washington FBI office, also said during a news conference that James T. Hodgkinson did not have any ties to terrorism.Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, was gravely wounded in the shooting last week. He has undergone several surgeries and remains hospitalized. His condition has been upgraded to serious.Read more: Man who shot Scalise went to congressional baseball practice with list of namesArticle Continued BelowDoctor treating Scalise hopes for ‘excellent recovery’ despite critical conditionFBI agents investigate a playground near the baseball field in Alexandria, Va., on Thursday, the day after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot during during a congressional baseball practice at the park. (Jacquelyn Martin / The Associated Pres) James T. Hodgkinson, the Alexandria shooter, was living in van, called a ‘loner’Scalise and other congressional Republicans were practicing for their annual charity baseball game against Democrats when a gunman started shooting. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman, who turned out to be an unemployed home inspector with a deep animus toward U.S. President Donald Trump and other Republicans.