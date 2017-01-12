Gunshot victim gets green light again to sue Toronto police

Kofi Patrong can be forgiven for his distinct feeling of déjà vu. For six years, he has been fighting for the right to sue the Toronto police service for its alleged role in a 2004 gang-related shooting that left him with a serious leg injury. Through the years, his complex lawsuit has started, then stalled, in the courts. In 2013, an Ontario court rejected his lawsuit. Two years and a revised lawsuit later, Patrong earned the right in court to proceed with his claim — a victory police then appealed. In 2016, Patrong won that appeal , a decision police then brought to Ontario’s Court of Appeal.Article Continued BelowThis week, the legal saga finally ended in victory for Patrong, when Ontario’s highest court dismissed Toronto police’s request to appeal the 2016 decision — a ruling that means Patrong can at last proceed with his $9-million lawsuit. In other words, he won his court battle to go to court.“I’ve been down this road before,” said Patrong, 32, said in an interview Thursday. “I’m feeling very positive. It’s been a long, emotional journey.”

