Haliburtons sled dog championship draws competitors from around the globe

The howl of sled dogs filled the air as American musher Ed Clifford’s dog team took the start line.The race marshal counted down the seconds. Clifford’s six dogs dug their nails into the snow, straining against their harnesses, ready to run.Then, with a shout, they were off, charging down the starting shoot so excited the two lead dogs nearly stumbled over each other in their rush to get ahead.The 2017 Winter Sled Dog World Championship came to the Haliburton Forest and Wild Life Reserve this week. Teams from 11 different countries, including Finland, Sweden and — surprisingly — Spain joined Canadian and American mushers to test their teams against the hills of the Haliburton highlands.Ed Clifford's lead dogs stumble departing the start line for the six-dog 54 km race during the 2017 Winter Sled Dog World Championships at Haliburton Forest and Wildlife Reserve. (Jesse Winter) Article Continued Below“The musher from Spain was so excited to see snow when he got here,” said Tegan Legge, project manager. “He wasn’t even able to practice before he came over.”There were more than 700 athletes, but only 146 of them were human. The event runs from January 24 to February 1, and saw events ranging from seven-kilometer sprints and individual teams of up to 20 dogs to the marathon 81-kilometer distance events.Those longer races are right inside Canadian musher Jake Golton’s wheelhouse. The middle-distance events are stage races and each stage runs on consecutive days with the winner determined by overall combined time.