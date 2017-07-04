Halifax becoming boom town as it welcomes population, economic growth

Halifax is booming, its skyline awash with construction cranes, and Ontario native Jesse Rodgers can tell you why.Rodgers, a veteran of Waterloo’s tech startup scene, moved to the Nova Scotia capital a year ago with his wife and four kids. They bought a big house on a quiet, tree-lined street a stone’s throw from the ocean.The family bought a boat. They eat supper together almost every night. The kids joined sports teams, and Rodgers coaches hockey in the winter, baseball in the summer.They are part of a convergence of factors — thriving manufacturing and construction sectors, healthy employment and income gains, strong housing and retail markets, off-the-charts population gains — that have made Halifax one of the country’s fastest-growing cities, and earned it the title of Canada’s fifth-biggest tech hub.Read more:Article Continued BelowPort of Halifax to welcome massive container ship the length of Canada’s tallest skyscraperIn a region that is largely consumed by a narrative of decline, Halifax stands out, and not just because of its fast-changing skyline.“The startup community in Halifax feels like Waterloo 15 years ago and it’s going to grow,” said Rodgers, who helms the city’s startup entrepreneur hub Volta Labs. “The timing is now for Halifax.”