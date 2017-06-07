Halifax police gathering evidence near path where 18-year-old found dying

HALIFAX—The body of a young woman found dying on a park path was to be autopsied Wednesday as investigators flooded the working-class neighbourhood for clues to what caused the “suspicious” death.Halifax police Const. Dianne Penfound said officers were examining the area, which is near a busy street in north-end Dartmouth, to see if anyone saw anything before the young woman was discovered.“Investigators are canvassing the area to try to locate any witnesses and/or video surveillance,” she said Wednesday.She said they received a 911 call at about 10 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a woman appeared to be in medical distress near the path between Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street. She said officers found the young woman and she required immediate medical help, but would not elaborate on her condition.The woman, whose identity was not being released, was rushed to hospital where she later died.Article Continued BelowPolice were expected to release more information into the woman’s death once an autopsy Wednesday revealed cause of death.Milko Angelucci, who lives on Clarence Street behind the footpath, said he saw police lights late Tuesday.“I didn’t hear anything. I went to bed about 10:35 p.m. and I saw police lights and they were still here the next morning,” Angelucci said.