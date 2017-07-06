Hamburg braces for major protests as G20 leaders land

Hamburg police braced themselves Thursday for a major protest by anti-globalization activists as Germany’s second-biggest city started welcoming leaders of the leading Group of 20 industrial and developing economies.The northern port city is boosting its police force with reinforcements from around the country for the summit, which takes place Friday and Saturday, and has 20,000 officers on hand to patrol the city’s streets, skies and waterways.Ahead of the summit, a Thursday evening demonstration is planned, which organizers have titled as “G20: Welcome to Hell.”While protests so far have been largely calm, city police chief Ralf Martin Meyer told ZDF television: “We are skeptical as to whether this evening and tonight will remain peaceful.”Read more: ‘Welcome to hell’: Anti-G20 activists launch protests ahead of Hamburg summitArticle Continued BelowDemonstrators have promised massive protests against U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, three of the more controversial leaders of the G20. A large sign in a shop window near the summit venue featured pictures of the three with the slogan: “We don’t want that!”Workers install wooden panels on the windows of a pharmacy to protect the shop against possible riot damage in Hamburg ahead of the G20 summit. (STF / AFP/Getty Images) A large banner hanging from a building overlooking the congress centre where the leaders will meet said: “G20 Members: Respect the rule of law!”Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma were among the first to arrive on Thursday, while Trump joined in the late afternoon, flying in from a stop in Warsaw.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and his son Hadrian arrive at the airport in Hamburg to attend the G20 meeting. (PATRIK STOLLARZ)