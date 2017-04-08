Harry Styles Got What For His Birthday From Adele? "Sign Of The Times" Singer Reveals Hilarious Gift From Her

Adele and Harry Styles have a lot in common. They’re both Brits who have had amazing success with their music careers in a relatively short space of time. So when it came time to gift Harry with a present for his 21st birthday, Adele knew just what to give him. “For my 21st, she gave me one of her albums, 21,” the “Sign Of The Times ” singer disclosed when he sat down with BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw for an interview. “[She] said, ‘I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck.’ And I was like, ‘Geez.’” By cool stuff Adele meant creating the top selling album of 2011 and 2012 which earned her 5 Grammy Awards including Album of The Year. Two years later and the two British crooner are still good friends, US Weekly reports. Adele was one of the guests who attended Harry Styles 23rd birthday bash. The “Rolling In The Deep” singer reportedly sipped margaritas for most of the night and stood on a couch to watch other performers do karaoke. Harry may be on track to do some of that cool stuff that Adele did with 21. His first solo single, “Sign Of The Times,” was released on April 7 and it’s already getting rave reviews from fans and critics alike. As Inquisitr previously reported, Styles made it to the top of the Itunes charts within 19 minutes of the song being released. Ironically, this means that he beat Adele’s record of 50 minutes to reach number 1 after a release. The song is very reminiscent of indie pop ballads from the sixties and seventies which focused on social commentary about a world in turmoil. It looks like Harry is drawing from a similar well of inspiration based on these “Sign Of The Times” lyrics: We never learn

Your bullets, the bullets According to Billboard, the song was written with the help of Tyler Johnson, Alex Salibian, Ryan Nasci, Mitch Rowland, and Jeff Bhasker. Rock heavyweights like David Bowie David Bowie, Pink Floyd and Prince are listed as some of the song's main influences. Harry Styles will perform a second new song on #SNL! https://t.co/3eh0G2oNNs pic.twitter.com/E5q1KtqNqM — billboard (@billboard) April 8, 2017 Harry's One Direction bandmates have congratulated him on the success of the new song on Twitter. 'Proud of you H. Glad you're getting to do your own thing,' Liam Payne wrote on Twitter. @Harry_Styles proud of you H. Glad you're getting to do your own thing ???? — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 7, 2017 Liam has a lot to be happy for on his own front since since announcing the birth of his first child with Cheryl Cole. Niall Horan kept it short with his congratulations for Harry Styles. 'Love it H,' he said. @Harry_Styles Love it H . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 7, 2017 Directioners will be in for a very special treat when Harry performs on Saturday Night Live on April 15. As Billboard reports, Harry will also perform a second new song. The name of the song has not been released. .@Harry_Styles @MrsAnneTwist • Request #SignofTheTimes via phone!: – Text or call your local radio station to request! – List: https://t.co/P3Tlks4Kcl pic.twitter.com/4gixpZ8L84 — Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) April 8, 2017