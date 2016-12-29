Hate the gym? Join the circus

Alyssa Heron was working as a manager at a Starbucks when one day she decided to run away and join the circus. But just two times a week.“I really hate the gym so I wanted something a little more fun,” Heron said after she lowered herself to the ground from an elevated hoop, where she’d been contorting her body into various shapes. “And it’s so addicting. Once you start, you start being like ‘I’m going to learn that apparatus and that apparatus.’ It’s a lot of fun.”She panted slightly as she talked, evidence of the effort the activity takes. But she was all smiles as she discussed the hoop, a skill she’s been working on for four and a half years.Heron, 26, is one of many who are leaving traditional gyms behind and turning to circus arts for exercise. The Toronto School of Circus Arts (TSCA), where Heron goes twice a week, is just one of a number of schools in Toronto and across the country that teach circus skills.Decker Ladouceur, owner and director of the TSCA, said while some students take classes to be able to perform professionally one day, approximately 80 per cent of his 400 students are there for a “recreational physical work out.”Article Continued BelowLadouceur, who was previously a touring performer on the flying trapeze, said there’s been “growth” in the circus arts industry over the past few years.“I think that it’s slowly becoming a mainstream activity,” Ladouceur said. “Now I don’t want to use that term too closely to something like hockey or tennis or gymnastics but it’s slowly becoming recognized as a viable activity that can keep you in shape, keep you artistically involved, and creative. I think that’s really one of the reasons why it’s becoming a popular form of physical activity.”Alyssa Heron practices on the hoops at the Toronto Circus School in North York. (Melissa Renwick/special to the star) Even in British Columbia, at the Vancouver Circus School, Katrine Prud’Homme, who works on the administrative team, said they’ve grown and added classes in the last year.

