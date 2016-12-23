Hazel McCallion tells province to slow down plans to curb sprawl

Hazel McCallion, long called the “Queen of Sprawl,” is asking the province to slow down plans to curtail … sprawl.The long-time mayor reported Thursday on a September meeting of mayors and other municipal politicians from across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area who discussed the province’s plan to cut urban sprawl across the region. McCallion is advisor to Premier Kathleen Wynne on GTHA matters and was reporting back on reaction to the population density targets for the region, which the province announced last spring.“The province needs to slow down and get the details right on how we’re going to implement new policies and accommodate the inevitable growth,” McCallion said in a Thursday press release. “There is an overwhelming consensus among the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area mayors and chairs that the province is going ‘too far too fast’ with proposed land use policies for the Golden Horseshoe.”But some mayors who McCallion spoke on behalf of don’t agree with much of her announcement.Several say they think the tough anti-sprawl targets are exactly what are needed, to deal with crippling traffic congestion, pollution, a lack of affordable housing and strained municipal budgets that are ballooning because of the costs of running infrastructure to far-flung places.Article Continued BelowVaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua told the Star Thursday “as one of Canada’s fastest-growing municipalities” Vaughan is “adhering to a sustainable plan.”“The City of Vaughan’s position is crystal clear: we understand the benefits of both intensification and providing housing options for residents,” he said.Ajax Mayor Steve Parish wrote to McCallion in November warning he could not sign-off on the report she was preparing.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx