He created edible clouds. Can he create a new future for food?

Inside his downtown food laboratory, seated at a table covered by a forest of glass beakers, flask and funnels, Irwin Adam Eydelnant explains why he’s now at peace with being called Toronto’s Willy Wonka.For a scientist with a master’s degree in chemical engineering and a PhD in biomedical engineering, the label seems trifling. But when the 33-year-old’s analytical mind turned to producing edible clouds, dancing soup and helium-filled sugar balloons, it was probably inevitable.Eydelnant, however, is not that easy to pigeonhole.The founder of the Future Food Studio is at once an innovator, researcher, biologist, performance artist, engineer, flavour technologist and, like the name implies, food futurist. Since his approach includes a healthy dash of whimsy along with an underlying altruistic desire to help people understand what they’re consuming, he’d probably do quite fine running a certain fictional chocolate factory.“Willy Wonka was a sore spot for me for a long time,” says Eydelnant. “It’s an oversimplification.Article Continued Below“But I realize that it’s a way for people to interpret what we’re doing because it’s not clear. If somebody can engage better with the work that we do and become more conscious about the world around them because they think this is Willy Wonka-type work, that’s great.”Almost on cue, a stranger wanders through the front door; a cook from a nearby Liberty Village café hoping to borrow parchment paper from what he’d assumed was a restaurant.After taking several steps into the lab, the visitor stops, looks puzzled and scans the stark white walls and tables of scientific supplies.