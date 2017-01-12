He killed his mother, upset over bedbugs. Now he wants her life insurance

When it appeared that bedbugs were infesting his 89-year-old mother’s apartment, the Minneapolis man believed “there was no way out.” Fearing she would be evicted from her home, he decided to “send her to heaven,” according to court records, striking her with a sculpture of himself, smothering her with a pillow and suffocating her to death.More than a year after admitting to killing his mother, Michael Gallagher is trying to get her life insurance.It would be a clear-cut case if Gallagher had been found guilty. According to a Minnesota statute often referred to as the “slayer statute,” a surviving heir who “feloniously and intentionally kills the decedent is not entitled to any benefits under the will.”The wrinkle in the case is that he was not convicted. Although there was no doubt that Gallagher killed his mother, a judge ruled in July he was not guilty by reason of mental illness, stating he “was unable to understand that his actions were wrong.”Given this fact, it “does leave the door open for him to make the claim,” Jim Reichert, who represented Gallagher during his criminal case, told the Star Tribune.Article Continued BelowThe case has left a court with a baffling question: If a man clearly killed his mother, but was not convicted, is he still entitled to his inherited benefits? Unable to find a judicial precedent, insurance company Horace Mann, which holds the policy, filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County District Court against Gallagher last week in an attempt to block his claim, the Star Tribune reported.Gallagher’s mother, Patricia Gallagher, listed her son as the primary beneficiary of her life insurance policy for about $3,600. If the court decides that he should not receive the money, Horace Mann said the mother listed two brothers as contingent beneficiaries.In the weeks leading up to Christmas in 2015, Gallagher became “increasingly delusional, obsessive, depressed, hopeless, and frantic,” according to court records. A week before his mother’s death, he tried to commit suicide, taking two-thirds of a bottle of pills, he told authorities. It was not his first time battling mental health issues — in 1991 he was hospitalized for one month at the University of Minnesota and treated with shock therapy.

