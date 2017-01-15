He says freedom, they say hate. The pronoun fight is back

Prof. Jordan Peterson paces in front of 200 students in a packed lecture hall, back in his psychology class at the University of Toronto this past week.A month ago, Peterson wasn’t so sure he’d be here.The 54-year-old has been at the centre of a debate about gender and free speech ever since he posted videos to YouTube last fall in which he said he would not use the preferred, gender-neutral pronouns of some students and faculty. The videos drew fire from trans activists, faculty and student and labour unions. Critics accused Peterson of helping to foster a climate for hate to thrive. Protests, sometimes violent, broke out on campus, and the controversy attracted international media coverage.“A lot of trans students, as a result of not only the climate but direct death threats they were receiving, stopped going to class,” said Cassandra Williams, a 21-year-old trans student who is the vice-president of university affairs for the U of T students’ union.Article Continued BelowIt was a “chaotic situation,” said Peterson who wasn’t teaching in the fall because he normally spends first term researching. “It was particularly stressful for the first two weeks, because … the controversy was generating a lot of flack. I got two letters from the university,” he said of the warnings, one reminding him that free speech had to be made in accordance with human rights legislation and the other noting that his refusal to use personal pronouns upon request could constitute discrimination. Peterson said he was spurred to make the videos by two events: Bill C-16, introduced last May to amend the Canadian Human Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the grounds of “gender identity” and “gender expression;” and a new human resources initiative by U of T.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx