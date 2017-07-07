Head of murdered and missing Indigenous women inquiry will not resign and defends progress

The head of the national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls says she has no intention of resigning and she believes the commission is progressing at “lightning speed.”The inquiry has been mired in roadblocks since its inception last summer. It has lost several senior staffers — including executive director Michèle Moreau last Friday — and has been heavily criticized for not communicating well with families, for being slow to produce a schedule of hearings and for formally hearing testimony from only a handful of families so far.Chief Commissioner Marion Buller defended the work the inquiry has completed and how long it has taken them to progress. The inquiry has only had one formal set of family hearings from May 30 to June 2, in Whitehorse. Family testimonies begin again the week of Sept. 10 in Thunder Bay.Read more:Feminists should work to secure justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women: MochamaIn the last few months, Indigenous leaders and advocates have called for Buller to take a pause and reset the direction of the inquiry and some, including Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson, have suggested Buller should step aside. Article Continued Below“I don’t intend to resign… things are not drifting,” Buller said, responding to media questions at the Vancouver press conference.Marion Buller, chief commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, pauses while speaking to a reporter after a news conference at Haida House at the Museum of Anthropology, in Vancouver on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Buller defended the process they've gone through so far, saying in eight months they've hired staff, opened offices, held their first hearing and put life to the terms of reference. (DARRYL DYCK / THE CANADIAN PRESS) “We have to put this in the right context. We started on September 1, four commissioners and myself and a piece of paper, our terms of reference. In eight months, we hired staff, we opened offices, we put life to our terms of reference and we held our first hearing. In my view that is lightning speed, especially when we had to comply with government policies and . . . financial rules,” she said.In fact, if there was one thing she could have done differently, Buller said it would be to slow down. “If I had slowed down and changed my expectations about timing it would have been a lot easier,” she said.