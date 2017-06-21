Health minister considering forcing drug companies to reveal payments to doctors

Ontario’s health minister is considering whether pharmaceutical companies should be required to disclose payments made to doctors.Eric Hoskins’ announcement on Tuesday that he will begin consultations this summer came hours after 10 major drug companies voluntarily released data showing they paid nearly $50 million to Canadian health-care professionals and organizations last year.There was nothing in the disclosures about payments to specific doctors. Rather, they offer a glimpse at the total amount of compensation some pharmaceutical companies provided to Canadian physicians for consulting, sitting on advisory boards, delivering speeches on conditions and treatments, and travelling to international medical conferences.Only 10 of the more than 45 members of Innovative Medicines Canada, an industry association for brand-drug manufacturers, voluntarily released payment information. Of those, just four companies released data for all of 2016.Calling the drug company disclosures a “positive step” toward transparency, Hoskins said, “Our system is strongest when patients and the public have access to the appropriate information so they can make informed decisions about their health care.Article Continued Below“Our government is committed to strengthening transparency across the health-care sector.”Toronto Dr. Andrew Boozary, a leading advocate for pharmaceutical payment transparency, said the voluntary disclosure by just 10 companies does little to inform the public about the financial relationships their doctors may have with drug firms — and the potential conflicts that come with them.He said the consultations this summer should include discussions on whether companies in Ontario should follow in the footsteps of the United States, where the Physician Payments Sunshine Act requires pharmaceutical companies to release details of payments to individual doctors and hospitals.