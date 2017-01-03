Health minister set to increase role in oversight of regulatory colleges

Proposed legal changes would see the health minister playing a greater role in the governance of health professions, a move critics say signals a lack of confidence in self-regulating bodies like the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. One of the changes would give the minister the power to make regulations regarding college committees and panels, meaning that, eventually, discipline panels of the colleges could be made up predominantly of members from outside the health profession. Currently, at the CPSO for example, most of a panel’s members are doctors. The present law states that just two people on the panel must be members of the public who are appointed to the college’s governing body, known as council. “I think there is a benefit to having more lay members on the discipline panels because of the inherent bias of a profession judging itself,” said medical malpractice lawyer Paul Harte. “Even with the best of intentions, there has to be a subconscious desire to protect the profession.”Health Minister Eric Hoskins announced in the Ontario legislature in December that the Liberal government would bring in amendments to the Regulated Health Professions Act to better protect patients. Article Continued BelowThe major proposed change is an expansion to the list of acts of sexual abuse that would lead to the mandatory revocation of a health professional’s licence. Hoskins’ announcement was the result of a task force report on the issue, which was sparked by a 2014 Star investigation into doctors still practising after having been found guilty by the CPSO’s discipline committee of sexually abusing their patients. One of the task force’s main recommendations was the creation of an independent tribunal to prosecute sexual abuse allegations by health care professionals, though Hoskins has said little about the proposal except to say it warrants further study.

