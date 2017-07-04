Hearing moved again for accused in hostage taking

The accused in a dramatic hostage taking at a massage parlour, Michael Storms, 35, appeared in court on Tuesday, where his bail hearing was moved a second time.Storms still doesn’t have a lawyer. The case began a week ago, when Storms — who alleges he’s been on a terror watch list for over a decade, and was under constant RCMP and CSIS surveillance — entered an Eglinton West massage parlour, where he is accused of forcibly confining three women inside.In a phone call from Storms to the Star’s newsroom during the incident he said that he quickly let two of the women free, keeping the third for over an hour. Police arrested Storms within hours of the call, and charged him with three counts of forcible confinement and three counts of uttering threats. Article Continued BelowAfter a tumultuous appearance in court last week, where his bail hearing was pushed due to a lack of legal counsel, Storms returned to Court on Tuesday, where duty counsel requested he be brought into the holding box alone. Storms emerged in a white padded garment, cut off where his sleeves would begin. Duty counsel requested a moment to speak with him, resulting in rushed whispers through a small slit in the glass. As duty counsel began to explain their discussion, Storms jumped in.