Heart transplant recipient dies hours after giving birth

Not long after Megan Johnson gave birth, her husband posted a picture on social media, welcoming their daughter into the world.Years earlier, Johnson had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and given a new heart and another chance to live. Her husband, Nathan, announced early Tuesday on Instagram that “her heart worked perfectly” during the delivery, and their daughter, Eilee Kate, “introduced herself quickly and smooth. I am a rich man!!!”For the next six hours, the Johnsons loved their newborn.“They were so excited, they couldn’t sleep so they spent time with the baby and talked all morning,” Josh Wilson, a friend of Nathan Johnson, said recently.Johnson gave birth about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday and, for the next several hours, “held, fed, and burped little Eilee,” Wilson, Nathan Johnson’s bandmate, wrote on the GoFundMe crowdfunding page.Article Continued BelowThen Megan Johnson started experiencing complications and, by late morning, she had died, Wilson later wrote.“Needless to say, Nathan is devastated,” Wilson wrote. “There are no words for this, so I won’t really say much more. Here is what I know. Nathan is a wonderful man and an amazing father. He loves his daughter dearly.”Wilson said Johnson took his daughter home Wednesday and has been “up and down” but surrounded by family members and close friends.