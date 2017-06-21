Heartening to hear mayor provide leadership on shelters: Keenan

Late Monday night, at the end of the executive committee meeting at city hall, Councillor Cesar Palacio summed up how a lot of people feel when a homeless shelter is proposed near where they live. “There is a need for a shelter,” he said, “but the location is not a proper location.”Virtually all of us know there is a need. The existing homeless shelters are operating at over 90 per cent capacity, and one of the largest, on George St., is closing for a years-long rebuilding process soon. People sleep on our streets, for lack of shelter. People die on our streets. There is a need.But when it is proposed to fill that need in a location near us, suddenly many of us see fine-grained flaws in the proposal. There are already too many shelters nearby so this will overwhelm the block, or there are no shelters nearby so this one will disturb the character of the neighbourhood. Too many children live nearby. Or not enough homeless people live nearby.Whatever the specific complaints: this location is not a proper location. We all like to sneer at those who say “not in my backyard,” until someone proposes putting a shelter in our backyard. Then it looks different.You see it all over the city. In Leaside, a prank proposal for a shelter led to a predictably outraged response. On Kingston Rd. in Scarborough, I heard locals saying “We don’t want these people up here.” In the St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood, locals were taken aback when an emergency warming shelter opened in the same building where they take their kids to daycare.Article Continued BelowThere is always some reason to object — the lack of consultation or notice, inadequate surrounding support services, the housing nearby. Often it sounds sensible, if you live nearby, if you are talking about a change to your own street.This one, at executive committee, was in my backyard, or near it. I take my children to the park across the street from the proposed shelter a few times a week. They play hockey in the arena down the block. And I admit I have wondered, in moments I am less proud of, how the presence of a shelter may change the use of those places.But I also recognize that in most places, shelters fit into their communities fairly seamlessly. And I also recognize that even if this one doesn’t, even if it brings challenges and problems, they are challenges and problems it is our responsibility to deal with.