Heated exchange over legal rights as lawyers battle to have refugee claimant let out of jail

The relative fairness of monthly detention reviews for immigration detainees was called into question Thursday in a testy exchange between the lawyers for a West African man who has been in maximum-security jail without charge for nearly four-and-a-half years and an Immigration and Refugee Board member.Jared Will, who is representing Ebrahim Toure — a failed refugee claimant who has been behind bars since February 2013 because the government has been unable to deport him — objected to the fact that the government’s representative had not disclosed evidence cited to justify Toure’s continued detention.Suzy Kim, the board member hearing the case who acts as a kind of prosecutor at the quasi-judicial hearing, appeared to be taken aback by Will’s objection. She asked Will what it was he wanted disclosed. “Whatever he’s (the government’s representative) reading over there,” Will said.Kim said the government’s oral submissions are regularly accepted as evidence in detention reviews, which are intended to be less formal than court proceedings.Kim asked whether Will had disclosed the notes he had in front of him, for instance.Article Continued Below“I don’t have disclosure obligation because I’m not detaining anyone,” replied Will, visibly frustrated.Decisions in detention reviews are typically made immediately following a hearing, but on Thursday Kim said she would deliver her decision in writing within a “reasonable” time frame.Prior to the hearing Will — who is also in the midst of a Federal Court challenge to the entire immigration detention system — had made formal requests to have Toure’s removals officer cross-examined at the hearing and for the officer to disclose his notes. Both requests were denied.