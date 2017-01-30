Heres a timeline of police response to Quebec City mosque shooting

Six people were killed and five critically injured Sunday night in shooting at a mosque in Quebec City. Here’s a timeline of the police response:— At 7:50 p.m., police receive several calls from the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec reporting that shots had been fired.— Police quickly arrive on site and arrest one suspect.— Officers go inside the mosque and realize there are many victims. The attack is considered a major incident. All available police staff in Quebec City, including canine units, are called in.— Police set up a security perimeter around the site.Article Continued BelowRead more:Six dead, two arrested after terrorist attack at Quebec City mosque— At 8:10 p.m., a second suspect calls 911 asking to speak with investigators. He tells police he will wait for officers at an access road near the Ile-d’Orleans bridge.— Police go to the meeting spot and arrest the suspect.