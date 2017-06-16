Heres how Ontario casinos blew $10 million in interest-free loans to gamblers

Ontario’s publicly owned resort casinos have gambled and lost $10 million on a program that gave house credit to hundreds of bettors who then walked out on their debts.Since 2010, the four casinos have given millions of dollars’ worth of chips to 605 gamblers whose accounts are now in default — an average of $17,000 per unpaid account.The four casinos are Casino Rama, Caesars Windsor, Fallsview Casino and Casino Niagara, run by private operators for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. Social worker Lisa Pont of the Problem Gambling Institute of Ontario said house credit carries risk, possibly triggering a destructive cycle for problem gamblers.“If those debts do not get addressed and there is no plan to pay them back, it can often keep people in the gambling cycle chasing their losses,” Pont said.Article Continued BelowProviding house credit to gamblers is a controversial topic in the gaming world, according to a top Canadian problem gambling researcher who found casinos in other provinces and countries have frowned on the practice.The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) does not know if any of the debts were left by customers with problem gambling behaviour. Paul Pellizzari, executive director of policy and social responsibility at the Crown corporation, said “data analytics” may, in the future, allow the casinos to better understand and learn from their past credit customers.After “exhausting all lawful collection options, including the services of collection agencies” to pursue these bad debts, the agency now considers the $10.4 million to be “uncollectible,” OLG documents say.