Heres how Trump has handled 6 phone calls with major world leaders

Since his election to the presidency, Donald Trump has spoken on the phone to a number of world leaders. And in at least some of these calls, according to some accounts, the American leader lived up to his reputation for straight-talking and bombastic rhetoric.Here’s what we know so far about some of these calls.Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. (Ricardo Mazalan) AustraliaDetails of President Trump’s call Saturday with the leader of Australia, a key ally of the United States, provoked widespread surprise.Article Continued BelowRead the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpSenior U.S. officials have said that during the call, the president blasted Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over a refugee deal that was reached under the Obama administration. “This is the worst deal ever,” Trump told Turnbull as the Australian leader attempted to confirm that the United States would honour its pledge to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention centre.According to these accounts, Trump said that the deal meant he would “get killed” politically and accused Australia of seeking to export the “next Boston bombers.” The president also bragged about the size of his electoral college win (though that win was relatively small compared to previous elections).Trump appeared dismissive of the Australian leader in this account, telling him that “this was the worst call by far,” abruptly ending the scheduled hour-long call after just 25 minutes.