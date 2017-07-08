Heres whos on Stouffville mayors creepy washroom wall of photos

A wall of pictures and cryptic messages that the mayor of Whitchurch-Stouffville posted on the wall of his office washroom has been revealed, but dozens of those whose faces are on display — local residents, former employees and politicians — say they are disturbed, “creeped out” and, in some cases, concerned for their safety.It also has left them wondering what it all means.“It’s absolutely creepy,” said Samantha Farrow, a longtime resident. “I was horrified when I saw my picture. I couldn’t believe my picture was on the bathroom wall in the mayor’s office,” said Farrow, who said she runs her family business in town and has no personal dealings with the mayor.“The fact that he put so much effort into finding my picture on Facebook, printing it out and putting it on the wall is really unsettling.”The collection of photos, which covers three walls of Mayor Justin Altmann’s washroom, sparked a probe by an integrity commissioner after a town employee came across the wall in March. The probe is still underway.Article Continued BelowThe pictures on the washroom wall are believed to have been posted there as early as January. At that time, Metroland Media-York Region reporter Ali Raza saw the walls and shot pictures of the display. The posted photos include current and former councillors, town employees, business people and even a Toronto Star reporter, who has sometimes covered Whitchurch-Stouffville.Many of the photos are connected by hand-drawn arrows and interspersed with signs reading “hired” or “you’re fired.” Some people, such as former CAO Marc Pourvahidi, who was dismissed last fall with a sizable payout, appear multiple times.Who's whoAltmann did not respond to numerous requests for comment, from multiple Star reporters over many days. He has, however, told the Star’s sister publication, Metroland Media-York Region, that the wall is a “mind map” or “timeline.”