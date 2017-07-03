High number of women failing citizenship test reflects barriers they face, advocates say

Born in India to Tibetan parents in exile, Tsesang Wangmo never went to school until she was sponsored to Canada in late 2013 by her husband, who arrived in Toronto earlier under Ottawa’s refugee sponsorship program.The 39-year-old woman immediately enrolled herself in English classes, began working as a cleaner at a downtown office building by night, and took a second cleaning job on the weekend to support her family — her husband is also a labourer.Although Wangmo has been taking English classes five days a week for more than three years, her progress has been slow — she is still at level two or three out of seven, according to the government assessment system — because of the demands of her work and lack of previous education. Even though she has already met the residency requirement to apply for citizenship — 1,095 days under a new legislation passed by Ottawa — Wangmo doesn’t have the minimum level four in her English proficiency to qualify or the time to attend community citizenship coaching programs that are only offered on the weekend.“It’s my first time going to school. It is hard. If I don’t work, we have no money to pay rent and food,” Wangmo said through an interpreter. “You can’t play flute and eat tsampa (traditional Tibetan roasted barley) at the same time.”Article Continued BelowWangmo is not alone.According to data obtained under a freedom of information request, far more women than men have their citizenship applications rejected because they are unable to meet the knowledge or language requirements.Although the Liberal government passed a bill this month to relax some of the more stringent citizenship requirements imposed by its Conservative predecessor, critics say the changes fail to address the barriers faced by immigrant women hoping to acquire Canadian citizenship.