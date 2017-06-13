High school students from Cambridge, Ont., win chance to test experiment at CERN

A group of Cambridge, Ont., students are charged up after winning the chance to test their nuclear physics experiment in Switzerland.Père-René-de-Galinée high school’s “Charging Cavaliers” will visit CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, with their co-winners from Italy.The two sets of students will visit the nuclear research organization’s Geneva headquarters in September to test CERN’s high-tech accelerator beam.The group of 13 students won the Beamline for Schools competition after 180 teams — from 43 countries — submitted applications.They will search for elemental particles with fractional charges by observing their light emission — current understanding of particles is incapable of measuring electrons and protons in fractions.Article Continued Below“We thought it was very innovative. It’s a fun proposal,” said Charlotte Warakaulle, the nuclear research organization’s director of international relations.“We don’t know whether they will actually be able to prove what they’re setting out to prove but we like when people have ambition and they have ambition,” she added. “They’re really taking on the big theories and trying to put them to the test and we love that level of ambition, the way that they’re trying to tackle the big questions in physics.”The Charging Cavaliers are the first North American group to win the Beamline for Schools competition since its inception four years ago on CERN’s 60th anniversary. Previous winners hailed from Italy, United Kingdom, South Africa, Netherlands, Greece and Poland.