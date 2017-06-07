Highlights from the Liberals new defence policy

The Liberal government released its new defence policy on Wednesday, setting out capabilities and spending for the armed forces over the coming years. Highlights include:$343 million for a health and wellness strategy to improve services to personnel and support family resource centres.Exempting troops on international operations from paying federal income tax.Creation of a new transition group to assist personnel in making the move to post-military life.Article Continued BelowNew capabilities for special operations forces, with 605 extra personnel, airborne surveillance platforms, new capabilities to eavesdrop on electronic signals, and improved cyber capabilities, all costing $1.5 billion.Commitment that women will make up 25 per cent of the armed forces by 2026. Hike in annual defence funding from $18.9 billion now to $32.7 billion by 2026-27, providing an extra $62.3 billion for the military over the next two decades.