Hijackers holding 118 hostages in plane at Malta airport

VALLETTA, MALTA— Two hijackers are releasing some hostages after diverting a Libyan commercial plane to Malta on Friday and threatening to blow it up with hand grenades.Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says 25 passengers have left the hijacked Libyan plane and that the release of a second group of 25 is now underway.The doors of the plane opened at 1:44 p.m. local time and a staircase moved to the door before passengers began disembarking.It was unclear how many of the reported 118 people on board would be released.The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an “unlawful interference” on the airport tarmac. The plane’s engines were still running Friday long after the aircraft landed at 11:32 a.m. local time.Article Continued BelowState television TVM said the two hijackers on board had hand grenades and had threatened to explode them.An official from Afriqiyah Airways said the hijackers had expressed a willingness to release the passengers, but that they will keep the pilot.Serraj al-Fitouri also told Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV that one Libyan lawmaker was among the list of passengers. It was unclear whether the lawmaker, identified as Abdel-Salam al-Marabet, had been on the flight.

