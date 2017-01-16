Hillary Clinton may be a good fit for mayor of NYC: DiManno

Whither Hillary?Out and about in New York mostly, attending the theatre, supping at restaurants — “eating burgers with Ralph Lauren” as tweeted by a fellow diner the other day — attending a handful of public functions, spending grandma time with Chelsea’s kids.Looking happy enough, a mere five weeks from the electoral disaster that has visited Donald Trump on the world as American president come high noon Friday; relaxed, the stress lines erased from her face. Enduring, just fine.Yet there’s been no shortage of speculation over what Clinton should do with herself now that she won’t be occupying the Oval Office, or unsolicited advice from supporters and critics alike.At age 69, one might have thought that whatever Clinton has done with her life — a great deal — has already unspooled. But 69, I suppose, is the new 49 and Clinton seems manifestly indisposed towards a life of retirement leisure.Article Continued BelowShe’s had decades of experience in picking herself up and reinvention. She’d be forgiven for swearing off a ninth or tenth act in the public domain, although neither she nor husband Bill can ever enjoy the ease of anonymity as private citizens. Perhaps her most useful role during the Trump regime will be as an ever-present reminder of what an unhinged electorate did to spite itself on Nov. 8. These past few weeks — Trump’s cabinet appointments, the ascendancy of a billionaire autocracy in government, the president-elect’s savage incivility on social media, his ham-fisted recent press conference — have already provided dismaying evidence of what the U.S. (and the rest of us) have coming.Nobody should be surprised because that’s precisely how Trump sold himself during the campaign: thin-skinned, vindictive, loutish, bullying and staggeringly unfit for the highest office in the land. A fifth column party of one.I wonder if they’re still cheering in the Rust Belt and Middle America.

